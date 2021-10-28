Thursday afternoon around 2 PM Pat and I were leaving his cabin on Sandlake Road to go to Bear Creek Cafe. As I was about to pull on to Sandlake Road I noticed a crippled lady walking east towards Highway 101. She was obviously handicapped, limping with a cane and a disabled arm. I asked her if there was anyway that we could help her. She said that she was trying to get to Highway 101 so she could get into Tillamook. I asked her how far she had been walking? She said that she had been walking for about a mile and a half and she had recently suffered from a stroke. It was beginning to cloud up and about to begin raining. I told her to please get in my car and that we were going to the Bear Creek Cafe where perhaps she could get a ride from there into Tillamook. I found out that her name is Laurie Blackburn and lives at 14705 Sand Lake Rd. Pat and I looked at each other and said, "We have got to get dial a ride to provide services for people like Laurie Blackburn and many others like her." Laurie was able to get a ride into Tillamook shortly after we arrived. I hope that this information from our experience will help to promote adequate rider service for seniors and the handicapped in south county and Sand Lake area.
-Larry Stephens, Tillamook
