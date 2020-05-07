A huge thank you and even bigger kudos goes out to our Kilchis House team. For everyone working together to stay healthy while cleaning our facility to keep our residents healthy, panic-free, and happy as well while we endure the unthinkable with he Corona-COVID-19 - virus - pandemic going on.
I’m sure that I am speaking for all residents as well as their many loved ones with this note of gratitude.
Although there may be some residents who do not altogether realize the seriousness of threat the COVID-19 pandemic poses for the world, it’s such a relief to have responsible, brave and C.A.R.E.’ ing employees working the the C.A.R.E. to keep all of us safe! We can’t thank you enough!
Gretchen M. Remington
Kilchis House Resident
Tillamook
