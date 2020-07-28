Local citizens, wildlife and plants are under constant threat to their health from timber companies spraying the extensive clear cuts in Tillamook and Clatsop counties with herbicides. Even though the science shows that diverse species creates a healthier forest, chemicals continue to be used to block anything but their mono-crop tree farms, which can no longer be called healthy forests, from growing.
The Sustainable Forestry Initiative was cited as the ‘watchdog’ for the industry. The SFI is 80% owned by the industry it is supposed to monitor?
“An FTC complaint accuses SFI Inc. of misleading consumers with deceptive marketing practices. The complaint cites various aspects of SFI’s marketing, including its claim that it is an “independent” not-for-profit organization, its dependence on the timber industry for funding, and the vagueness of SFI’s environmental standards, which allow SFI-certified landowners to be certified merely because the landowner is complying with state environmental regulations. The complaint cites SFI’s certification as an example of greenwash.” wikipedia
The research by organizations concerned with this constant exposure to an untested mix of chemicals is supported by notable scientists and organizations such as Beyond Toxics and Oregon Wild. I have friends who suffer extreme reactions when spraying is near their homes, and that spraying is increasing at an alarming rate.
Some of you may live in an area where there is no sign of clearcutting. I urge you to visit the Nehalem/Wheeler area and count the number of bare mountainsides, often on steep slopes, where current and upcoming spraying will drain into protected marshes, streams and rivers, and runoff and drift will further deplete critical salmon habitat.
Please write your representatives and do what you can to stop the destruction happening here.
Glenna Gray
Nehalem
