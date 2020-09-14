Judith Parker serves on the Garibaldi Planning Commission with distinction. Remember her name.
During the August 24, 2020 City Council’s special session, the first issue to unfold was a Council vote to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision to deny an application for a 66-unit apartment complex sponsored by developer Paul Daniels and his investors.
The Council had to take a “re-vote” on a July 21 motion to remand the matter back to the Planning Commission as Mayor Judy Riggs called on them to provide clarification on the criteria for their decision.
The commissioners had indeed clearly provided their reasons in a Final Report to City Council, but it was not the decision Judy Riggs and Paul Daniels wanted.
At the July 21 special session, the vote was two Yes, one No, one Abstention (a No) and one Recusal (Paul Daniels who was still able to be seated on the Council while the Recall vote was certified by Tillamook County election officials).
The motion actually failed and the application should have been denied. However, the vote was quickly and incorrectly assessed by City Manager Geoff Wullschlager as a three Yes vote majority.
There should not have been a re-vote. Since it was, it allowed time for Mayor Riggs, Paul Daniels and Wullschlager to find someone who could be appointed to Daniels now vacant Council position, and who could reportedly be counted on to vote Yes to get the three votes necessary to approve Daniels’ project.
Although Daniels was recalled by voters, he was allowed to be considered a candidate for a Planning Commission vacancy. He was not nominated by any Council member, including his friend and new city councilor Gaylord Forsman, as there was a long silence of waiting on the Zoom meeting.
What happened? Judith Parker, speaking as a private citizen, told Council members that as the only woman on the Commission, she would not feel comfortable with Daniels on the panel.
Her words echoed the sentiment brought about in the main issue of the Daniels’ Recall petition: ‘accosting’ Garibaldi resident Paula Tucker and angrily called her a “bad name” as witnessed by Fire Chief Jay Marugg and myself. This behavior was unbecoming and disturbing for an elected official and many residents agreed.
Kudos to Judith Parker for supporting Paula Tucker and speaking to what so many women want to put an end to.
There is a smart young woman, Katie Findling, who is on the November ballot for one of two Garibaldi city councilor posts. She joins Judy Riggs, who did not serve the city well as mayor; Paul Daniels, who Garibaldi City Administration allowed on the ballot via a loophole, and Norm “Bud” Shattuck, who served the city honorably as a councilor and was encouraged to return.
Katie will be an excellent addition to a new City Council that will devote itself to the best interests of Garibaldi, hopefully under the leadership of mayoral candidate Tim Hall.
We have to restore trust and confidence in City Council and put an end to the self-serving agenda of a few current members and one who was recalled. Their narrow focus has led to lost jobs, closed businesses and missed opportunities before the pandemic.
imply put, please vote for a new City Hall for Garibaldi.
Carol Kopacek
Garibaldi
