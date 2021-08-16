People have forgotten their history. Remember the eugenics program subjecting people of color to unethical experimentation and Dr. Mengele=Nazi Germany. We no longer have natural immunity, but instead an unethical marketing campaign to bribe, and coerce people to get vaccinations that don't have mid/long=term studies for effectiveness and safety. What is the scientific breakthrough in virology and immunology to change our stand that you can't make a safe or effective vaccine for a corona virus because it mutates and when the animals were given the wild strain of the virus they died? We are violating our own bioethical principles(data-driven medicine). More scare tactics that the "unvaccinated" are causing variants and getting the vaccinated sick? Where is the data? Are we still using the inaccurate PCR test and denying that these COVID injections are causing adverse reactions, hospitalizations and deaths for all ages?
People who claim they’re "pro science”-Which science? Science funded by big pharma? Science that’s driven by profits for corporations? Science that tries to impose fascist control over our lives? Science is ever changing, it’s not something to “ believe in” - it’s a process of inquiry that’s meant to be questioned and challenged. The phrase “ the science is settled” is one of the most dangerous mantras repeated ad nauseum during this Covid debacle, and in prior years as a tactical phrase used against people who believe in informed consent for vaccines. The day that “ science is settled” is the day we cease to question, are critically curious, and instead embrace dogma, and blind repetition as if it were our new religion. Doctors/scientists are viewed as gods/ultimate authorities., and people allow them to make life and death decisions and forego personal responsibility for their own health and well=being.
This is why people are quick to believe the lies, and misleading information we’ve been inundated with by corrupt media, co-opted health administrations and medical institutions, and have rushed to get themselves injected with an experimental genetic intervention. Now we’re witnessing the fallout. People are dying and being injured by this mRNA operating system, and nothing is being done to stop this. In fact, the FDA is rushing to approve the Pfizer vaccine as early as this fall bypassing their normal protocols. Criminal. Did you know that the unvaccinated have 5-7 times more antibodies than those that have been vaccinated and why the vaccinated will have to get boosters as often as every 6 months?
-Dr. Robert Malone(MD, Virologist, Immunologist) the pioneer behind the mRNA vaccine technology has been warning about the safety of these COVID vaccines after analyzing the worldwide data. He has been censored and his reputation attacked. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-to-save-the-world-in-three-easy-steps/id1471581521?i=1000525032595
-Dr. Ryan Cole, (MD/Pathologist)- Performed over 100,000 PCR tests/antibody tests. 2nd largest lab in Idaho. Data driven. "This is no worse than the seasonal flu." https://rumble.com/viwq25-the-truth-about-covid-19-lockdowns-and-mrna-vaccines-steve-deace-show.html
-Dr. McCullough=(Internist, Cardiologist/Epidemiologist, Professor of Medicine). https://tapnewswire.com/2021/06/dr-peter-mccullough-covid-vaccines-have-already-killed-50000-americans/
Dr. Bhakdi-(German MD, Virologist). https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/07/29/doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-july-29th-30th-17-00pm-22-00pm-uk-time/
Dr. Ardis (Natural Practitioner/Dr. Wodarg German Internist) https://www.bitchute.com/video/MQ9aNLgwdoPT/
Now they are coming after our children who not only have not been affected by this virus, but are being used as human lab rats. We even see school districts promoting COVID vaccinations. Worse yet, are people who advocate taking our right of free speech away if we question these public health decisions.
-Robin Kostrikin, Pacific City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.