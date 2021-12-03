In 1998, Tom Brokaw wrote a wonderful book about my parents' generation entitled The Greatest Generation. It told the story of the generation who weathered the Depression and how when threatened by sinister forces that wished to snuff out the flame of our democracy, they responded with courage and boundless self-sacrifice.
It fills me with shame to fast-forward to our time and witness what seems like hordes of snivelers and whiners who contest the trivial sacrifices of wearing a mask and getting the vaccine.
They justify their stance by trumpeting banalities such as, "My body, my choice" and "I'm not sure of the science".
I can buy the argument of "My body, my choice." for things like a hairstyle or getting a tattoo when the consequences of poor choices only affect the person involved. Poor choices in regard to vaccines and masking affect us all.
Likewise, the argument of "I'm not sure of the science." doesn't wash either. The millions of shots administered conclusively affirm the science of the vaccine.
Where would we be today if the "Greatest Generation" had exhibited the same attitude and put their comfort above the health of our entire nation?
-Jim Heffernan,Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.