We have known and worked with Becky for most of her life, and are extremely excited and supportive of her interest in this important work. Over the years, we watched her grow up and watched her be successful at everything she set her mind to accomplish.
Becky is very community minded and believes in education and serving others. She is thoughtful, considerate, a great listener, and has the skills to work through processes in the public arena. Becky is a dedicated volunteer 4-H leader and shares her pas- sion and knowledge with many youth throughout
our County. Often people underestimate the challenge of being successful working on public issues, but Becky understands this is challenging, but more importantly she brings the skills, determination and work ethic to be highly successful.
Becky has four children and is a devoted parent, and we believe she will serve all of us well as a school board member. We are very proud to support Becky for the Tillamook School Board position 2.
Please remember to VOTE, every voice matters!
-Troy and Lisa Downing, Tillamook
