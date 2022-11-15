I want to speak to the Trump supporters and Republican voters in Tillamook county and across Oregon. This midterm election, pocketbook issues like inflation, gas prices, and property crime are important. But the current threat to democracy is the biggest pocketbook issue possible. Why do we say “third world” countries have a hard time with their economies, especially getting foreign investment? It’s because their non-representative government makes for social instability and an unpredictable business environment, to put it euphemistically. You think there is property crime now? You will feel a lot less safe when we have lost our democracy, when the U.S. stops apportioning power on the basis of one person one vote.
What experts call “democratic backsliding” has to some degree already happened in America. It includes (1) the non-peaceful transfer of power January 6th, (2) the atmosphere or threat of political violence, and (3) the unfortunate reality of political violence such as the Pelosi attack. Additionally, refusing to accept election losses, which has become a litmus test for Republican candidates, is also part of our democratic backsliding. As such, Republicans are a threat to your family’s economic wellbeing.
Why is political violence happening and why is it not condemned? Because some people on the American right perceive political violence and the threat thereof as a path to power, to seats in government. We must vote in a way that shows them that violence is not a path to political power. Those running for any office under the banner of a party that has not strongly denounced political violence, including January 6th and the Pelosi attack, must not get our vote.
To those who are considering voting their pocketbook I say this. My dad always voted his pocketbook. He voted for the politician and party most likely to lower taxes. You feel economically insecure and under threat culturally. I get that. I am not going to try to convince you that you should not vote in terms of your personal finances and I’m not going to deny that some of the cultural changes could use slowing down. Instead, I am saying that losing our representative republic is the biggest pocketbook issue there is. There is no free enterprise and no personal safety in a non-representative, authoritarian state. We cannot afford the threat Republicans pose to democracy by refusing to accept elections and failing to denounce political violence.
Remember when we voted for Donald Trump, or at least against Hillary Clinton, because “anybody would be better than Hillary”? That did not demonstrate good critical thinking. Would Louis Farrakhan have been better than Hillary? No. Turns out you didn’t really mean “anyone.” We were not being honest with ourselves. You must admit that we just wanted to throw a wrench in the whole system. Too many of us have taken democracy and the stability of representative government for granted! When it’s gone you’ll notice how relatively safe now felt compared to how terrible and threatening it will feel having lost America as we know it. If someone asks you if you think a civil war is coming, you hasten it when you say yes or even maybe. Instead, the right answer is to condemn it. That’s most important. We have too much to lose. We have everything to lose.
Frost is a community college philosophy professor and librarian
