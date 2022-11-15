Letters to editor

I want to speak to the Trump supporters and Republican voters in Tillamook county and across Oregon. This midterm election, pocketbook issues like inflation, gas prices, and property crime are important. But the current threat to democracy is the biggest pocketbook issue possible. Why do we say “third world” countries have a hard time with their economies, especially getting foreign investment? It’s because their non-representative government makes for social instability and an unpredictable business environment, to put it euphemistically. You think there is property crime now? You will feel a lot less safe when we have lost our democracy, when the U.S. stops apportioning power on the basis of one person one vote.

What experts call “democratic backsliding” has to some degree already happened in America. It includes (1) the non-peaceful transfer of power January 6th, (2) the atmosphere or threat of political violence, and (3) the unfortunate reality of political violence such as the Pelosi attack. Additionally, refusing to accept election losses, which has become a litmus test for Republican candidates, is also part of our democratic backsliding. As such, Republicans are a threat to your family’s economic wellbeing.

1
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.