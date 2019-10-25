My wife and I have been coming to Manzanita since the late 1980’s, have owned our house in Manzanita since October of 1991, and upon retirement in October 2016, we became full-time residents.
Over years we have watched Manzanita grow significantly and become the vacation spot for many families. The City’s facilities have not been improved to keep up with the additional demands resulting from the growth and are inadequate for day-to-day operations. In addition, as we now know, there is a real threat of a tsunami, and scientists have told us that based on analysis of prior geological activity, it is not a matter of if a tsunami happens, buy only a matter of when. City Hall and the police facilities are located in the tsunami inundation zone. In the event of a tsunami or other regional natural disaster the people in Manzanita, both residents and visitors, likely will be on their own for a significant period until help from outside the area arrives.
Before I retired, I spent many years working for a large property company and was responsible for overseeing remodel and new construction of facilities throughout the western United States. I have attended various City meetings and reviewed the material provided by the both the City and critics of the proposed project. Based on my experience, both the projected expense and proposed design are reasonable for the projected needs. I am convinced that the City made the right decision not to remodel and try to retrofit the existing buildings on the site it acquired.
Our mayor and city councilors are all volunteers and have spent a lot of time and energy trying to find the right solution. I commend and support them.
I ask that Manzanita voters please vote YES on Bond Measure #29-159 to provide the new city facilities that are greatly needed.
Bob Riecke
Manzanita
