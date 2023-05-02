Letters to editor

Voting for Wally Nelson and Joseph Boyd in this May election is a smart move. Wally brings his long-time commitment to the district having taught math and biology at the HS for 38 years, and more recent stints as a substitute principal.

His goal is to contribute to the continuing success of the district, through support of teaches and staff, and the education and well-being of all students. Joseph Boyd has served on the board since 2022 and has a strong link with children currently attending NVSD schools.

