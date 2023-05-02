Voting for Wally Nelson and Joseph Boyd in this May election is a smart move. Wally brings his long-time commitment to the district having taught math and biology at the HS for 38 years, and more recent stints as a substitute principal.
His goal is to contribute to the continuing success of the district, through support of teaches and staff, and the education and well-being of all students. Joseph Boyd has served on the board since 2022 and has a strong link with children currently attending NVSD schools.
He brings his business acumen and public service ethic to the board. Both candidates are committed to keeping the NSVD momentum going. New and renovated buildings and academic programs such as the Career Technical Education now under construction will be assets for students as well as the south county community.
Both candidates are committed to public education that is a positive experience and prepares students to be productive and informed citizens. Please vote for Nelson and Boyd and be sure to turn in your ballet by 8 pm on May 16th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.