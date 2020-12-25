Paying to park at Pacific City would not be approved by voters. Everyone I talk to is against it. I have not heard a single positive comment for it. Yet the Tillamook county commissioners pushed it through with little notice. There's questionable legal issues. Is this plan even legal? It's a state beach, we've paid for it, declared free to all. $10 to park simply comes across as greedy. It's terrible judgement to push pay to park through during Covid, while we're all in distress. It will only hurt and annoy local businesses and families. The false pandemic and terrible leadership from it, created the surge of crowds at the beach. We don't need or want parking meters and parking tickets to go along with it. The parking lots at Pacific City are fine. They'll charge you, pave, paint, put up signs, rules, ruin the spirit of the place, for a prettier parking lot. Aren't you excited to pay $10 to visit Pacific City on a cold rainy winter day, with three cars there? More money for government and less for the people. Please call or write your Tillamook County commissioners at www.co.tillamook.or.us. 503 842 3403.
-Peter Nelson, Neskowin
