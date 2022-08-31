We read and hear about voter suppression efforts in other parts of the country, but could that happen in Tillamook County? It may surprise some readers to know that an attempt at voter suppression has happened already in our small county. Following the 2020 election, a group of Manzanita residents wrote to the County Clerk, Tassi O’Neil, to challenge the registrations of 27 Manzanita voters. They claimed those voters did not have legitimate voting residences in the County. The Clerk rejected all the claims.
So what residence can a citizen use to register to vote? Oregon election law is clear. ORS 247.035(1)(a) states that the residence used for voter registration is “the place in which habitation is fixed and to which, when the person is absent, the person intends to return.” This rule does not require a voter to occupy the voting residence full-time. The Secretary of State has recognized that some voters, such as “snow-birds” do not live full-time in their voting residence. Likewise, some County voters, including many of those Manzanita voters who were challenged, own homes in two different Oregon counties. They chose to vote in Manzanita because they had deep community involvement. The voter fraud claims against those 27 people were nearly 20% of all such claims in Oregon following the 2020 election. Only two of those 140 cases are pending. In fact, voter fraud is extremely rare, especially in Oregon. Of 61 million votes cast from 2000 to 2019, there were only 38 convictions for voter fraud—a 0.00006% rate.
