We are Friends of NCRD; our mission is to raise and distribute funds which support NCRD’s programs and projects.
Over the years Friends of NCRD has held many Fundraisers to raise money for the new pool. Why? We strongly hold the pool as both a legacy and a foundation for North County, our community and our youth. The conversation to replace the pool has been around, some say, for 25 plus years. Truth is, our 90 year old pool must be replaced as it is old, tired and no longer reliable to serve our community long term, let alone for the near future.
Some say donations should fund the new pool. That would be great, our community has been reliably generous with its donations AND it’s not enough, soon enough. Every year we put off the inevitable, while building costs rise exponentially. While we wait, we risk our beloved pool giving up for the last time and our community being without our pool.
Do you know drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the United States, according to the Red Cross? Do you know, since the inception of our school swim program, there has not been one reported drowning of a local child? This alone is a powerful testament, given we are surrounded by a river, a bay and the Pacific Ocean! Do you know our children rally together every year and collectively swim laps to raise money for their swim program? Who knows the community value and life skills our children learn from this one activity?
And, it’s not only for our youth. Demographically, our residents are older. Imagine a reliable, accessible pool which empowers and strengthens our aging bodies....
We implore you. Let’s finally, once and for all, get it done! Join Friends of NCRD in voting YES for this bond!
Thank you,
Constance Shimek,
President, Friends of NCRD
