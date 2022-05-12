After receiving a red, white & blue postcard from “A Just Right PAC” (adjust right) regarding Measure 29-161, I became a bit confused on the issue. I was ready to vote yes but they threw a bit of doubt into the equation.
After viewing their website, contacting them via e-mail and rereading the measure, it seems that A Just Right is concerned about public safety, they are not about the 2nd Amendment or protecting our rights under the 2nd Amendment.
Measure 29-161 prevents local, county, state and federal governments to impose more restrictions on our 2nd Amendment rights within Tillamook Co. It protects residents of Tillamook Co. from government overreach. The measure does not restrict law enforcement from enforcing current firearm laws already on the books.
The residents that support this measure are pushing back, this is a peaceful protest on government overreach. Remember, the neighbor that owns a firearm may just be the first responder that helps you out when things go wrong and Law Enforcement is only 20 minutes away. Vote YES on Measure 29-161.
George Spink
Tillamook
