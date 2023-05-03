Vote yes for the Nehalem Bay Health District’s Bond Measure on May 16.
Along with money from their own fundraising, and the $3 million already secured from the Federal Government, the passage of the Bond measure will secure:
1.New Health Center and Pharmacy
2.Better Senior Care
3.Health Care Worker Housing
We’ll have a new, state-of-the-art Health Center and Pharmacy in North Tillamook County. It will include office space for dental care and will double the size for the Pharmacy. With the remodeling of the existing Senior Care Facility, the existing patients and staff will be provided with needed improvements.
The Bond Measure funding will allow the removal of the old hospital, and site preparation of that land to provide a ready-to-build location for housing for our health care professionals, many of whom cannot afford to live locally. This will make recruitment and retention of highly qualified individuals possible.
There is no plan to use property tax revenue beyond the site preparation. Once the site is ready for development, there will be outreach to attract non-profit and other developers as financial partners to help construct the new housing.
Wheeler, Nehalem and Manzanita City Councils have all unanimously voted in support of the Bond Measure.
Please join me in voting yes to enhance our local access to quality health care, improve our Senior and Rehabilitative Facility, and to attract and retain local workers.
Mark Kuestner
Manzanita
