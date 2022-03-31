The Tillamook County Library System Operating Levy is on the May Ballot. Good News – The levy rate remains unchanged from 5 years ago. If you factor in inflation since the 2017 levy, the new levy is actually 8% less! Also, the 2003 library building bond that you currently now pay taxes on will expire in 2023. That decrease will be reflected in your taxes as well.
There are many things to celebrate about our library system, especially many of the online services, that have helped us all get through the pandemic. Now that we are starting to go back to the physical libraries, it’s wonderful to have branch library services! I recently drove from North County to South County and realized once again how long our county really is! Having local branches and the bookmobile really allows many more residents to take advantage of the library services. The branch libraries are in buildings owned and maintained by groups in the city they serve. The Library System provides the staff, books, shelving systems, and computers. In our branch library in Rockaway Beach, we have a shelf devoted to books written by local authors! How nice to be able to personalize our branches for our community!
Very soon the branches and the bookmobile will have notary services available! Additionally, you can use the fax and scanning services at the branch libraries for free! If these branches didn’t exist, many residents would have to drive well over an hour to get to the Tillamook County Library. No wonder I saw many “Support the Library Levy” signs on my drive.
Given all the good that the library brings to our communities, from young kids’ story time to older adults using their well- deserved retirement to read books and enjoy movies, it is difficult for me to understand how we could do without our libraries!
Jean Scholtz
Rockaway Beach resident since 2006
Current President of the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library
