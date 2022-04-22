“All politics is local.” I am reminded of that phrase, spoken by Tip O’Neill, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, whenever we have an opportunity to vote on issues that have the greatest impact on our daily lives. We will have that chance on May 17th this year. We will be asked to continue, the operating levy which has funded the Tillamook County library system since 1983.
Most of us have grown up with the expectation that library services are always available, as much as the daily mail or public schools. We do not pay much attention unless such amenities are threatened or removed. On May 17, we can keep our expectations safe by keeping the funding secure.
When we vote for ballot measure 29-164, we will recognize the many valuable services the Tillamook library system provides. In Manzanita we admire the beautiful building and grounds maintained by North Tillamook Library Friends. The Tillamook Library system partners with NTLF to provide the books and services funded by the tax levy. Funds for book clubs, bookmobile, preschool and summer reading programs, and more. The list goes on, beyond books to the modern age, with technology to meet current needs.
As a college freshman, I interned at the Boston Public Library. The most challenging task was learning the Dewey Decimal system. I have watched in admiration as libraries have grown with the times and have gone from Dewy to Digital, providing new services and education to meet peoples’ needs. This growth deserves our support. We can do it by voting YES to the levy.
The county library will need a new director to replace Geri Godber, who has served our library well. Let us be sure that the new director has the necessary tools for continued good work by voting “yes” for the ballot measure.
Leila Salmon
Manzanita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.