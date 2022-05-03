In a few weeks, we will all have an opportunity to improve the delivery of health care in Tillamook County. The Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) Board of Education will ask voters to approve a $14.4M bond Measure to provide additional funds for constructing a new building that will be used to expand education for nurses, first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
There are thousands of students whether past, present, or future who benefit from TBCC. It’s time to take it to the next level with an expanded health education program. Currently, students who graduate with an interest in pursuing a nursing degree are required to commute out of town to complete their education and training. Keeping talent local will provide the needed resources directly to our community partners (Nehalem Bay Health Center & Pharmacy, Tillamook County Community Health Centers, and Adventist). The nursing shortage is real and will only intensify as baby boomers continue to retire. It will take time to fill the many upcoming nursing vacancies. Oregon will need over 15,000 additional trained medical professionals in the next few years. Approving the bond measure will help to keep local talent that is so desperately needed when it comes to nurses.
Let’s not turn a blind eye or think that the nursing shortage will not affect us! It already has (think about what happened recently to the long-term care facilities). Let’s act now to positively change the course of the future. Let’s support Tillamook County on its journey to become a leader on the east coast in educating nurses. Approving the bond measure means that we have more nurses who will work locally to provide what we need in the future. Vote Yes for TBCC.
Gerald Winziger
Manzanita
