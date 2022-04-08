The May 17, 2022 ballot in Oregon includes a proposed library levy for Tillamook County that needs our YES vote. The five-year levy that funds over 95% of our library system’s total revenue will expire in June 2022. The cost to the typical homeowner in Tillamook County would be about $111 per year, or the equivalent of two fancy grande coffees a month. Continued access to our public libraries is money well spent.
The isolation we’ve endured during the recent pandemic has shown us the value of our local public libraries. Even when they were not open for walk-in visits, the libraries have provided us with books, e-books, movies, and online programs for students, including tutoring services. Here in Rockaway Beach, we have relied on all these services and have even used the library’s Wi-Fi from the safety of our cars in the parking lot.
Tillamook County’s six library branches are located in Tillamook, Bay City, Garibaldi, Manzanita, Pacific City, and Rockaway Beach. Along with access to reading material, they give us the advantages of bookmobile service, reading and literacy programs for children and teens, events and services for adults and seniors, and computer resources for job-seekers and researchers.
Public libraries are an important equalizer in a free society. Available to anyone with a library card, they are essential to an educated and literate populace. The first public library in the United States dates to 1833 in New Hampshire. Your YES vote on the proposed library levy means that the American tradition of publicly-funded libraries can continue here in Tillamook County in 2022 and for the next five years into the future.
Valerie Schultz
Rockaway Beach
