If you want to know who to vote for State Representative HD32, Secretary of State, and Treasurer, I’d say follow the money trail. All campaign contributions are reported on the Oregon Secretary of State website (OrStar).
Suzanne Weber’s opponent, Debbie Booth-Schmidt, runs her slanderous campaign with over 90 percent of funds coming from outside our district. It seems special interests from out of our district desperately want to buy our vote.
Kim Thatcher’s opponent, Shemia Fagan, has spent nearly a quarter million dollars trying to mislead voters by running ads that suppress a voter’s ability to find the actual Secretary of State voter’s pamphlet online. Instead voters are redirected to another fake “transparency” website that’s actually designed to promote an agenda to get their candidates elected (The Oregonian, 10/18/20). Do we want someone who misleads voters deciding such important matters as redistricting? She also received $50,000 from Governor Brown for her campaign while Kim Thatcher was out helping Oregonians that lost their homes due to the devastating wildfires. One of the important jobs of the Secretary of State is to audit the governor. How can Shemia do an honest audit while accepting contributions from the governor?
Jeff Gudman’s opponent, Tobias Read, has accepted over $375,000 in contributions from out of state individuals, businesses, political action committees, and law firms that are actively suing Oregon businesses since Jan. 1, 2019. In that same time period, Jeff
Gudman has accepted ZERO contributions from any firm or individual doing businesses, or potentially doing business, with the Treasurer's office.
The choice is clear. If you want out of state special interests running Oregon, then vote for Debbie Booth-Schmidt, Shemia Fagan, and Tobias Read. If you want real people that are running grassroots campaigns with the promise of representing ALL Oregonians, then vote Suzanne Weber, Kim Thatcher, and Jeff Gudman.
-Ellie Hilger
