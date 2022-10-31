Hello neighbors. I’m a37 year resident homeowner in Oceanside. Very shortly you will be receiving a ballot for Oceanside incorporation and city council members.
Please take the time to consider this. At the present time you are paying and receiving the following services. Oceanside Water district,County Sheriff patrol, Netarts-Oceanside Sanitary district and Netarts-Oceanside Fire district.
If city incorporation is passed, ask yourself what other services do you need that you are not receiving from the county. Will it be worth the $500 to $1,000 per year in city taxes based on your home evaluation? Also, Oregon law allows a 3% increase each year.
Vote No on Incorporation.
When voting for council members please vote for Bruce Jaeger, Cynthia Miller and Craig Wakefield. These three would give us a check and balance on the board and eliminate a one party rule who would control the budget and do whatever they want.
