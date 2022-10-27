Ballot Measure 114 is deeply flawed for many reasons. In the Oregon Voters Pamphlet, the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the Chiefs of Police Association were clear. BM114 is not enforceable, even with adjustments to correct its many errors. BM114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders thus making our communities less safe.
The permit process will disproportionally impact marginalized populations and prevent them from exercising their 2nd amendment rights and providing for their self-defense. The most obvious is the projected costs for the requirements will make it impossible for some to complete the process.
