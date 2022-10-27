On the ballot there will be measure 111 which makes health care a right under the Oregon constitution. OK that sounds good - right?. What does this mean? What it really means is that for months and months and months - the Oregon legislature has been working on a medicare for all health care plan. ( without your input or notification) No discussion! No mention in the news. You will pay for this. The Oregon Catalyst says your take-home pay. or income will decrease by an average of 15% to pay for this program. If you have insurance now, you can’t keep it. Everybody has to be on this Oregon legislated health care plan. That should scare you right away, knowing that the state cannot even get out unemployment checks on time, or with the correct amount of money, with collapsing computer systems, and data breaches. I don’t know if seniors who are on medicare have to be on this system because there has been no intelligent discussion on this subject and no attempt to let the Oregon public know anything about it. The Oregon Health Plan has been terribly mismanaged. If it were managed better more low income people could be served by this program. If Oregon has mis- managed this program just think what they will do with a state-wide program which includes every citizen. I shudder to think. Don’t vote for this measure until there are many discussions with many groups of citizens. This measure - putting this in the constitution is too pre-emptive. Discussions and explanations first please. Oregon is the fourth highest taxed state right now. We don’t need more taxes to pay for a questionable new agency which is hiding in the wings.
