Occasionally our community is lucky enough to have a great leader in a critical position ready and able to make innovative and positive change. We have that leader in Marc Johnson. He stepped into the Board of the Nehalem Bay Health District when it was struggling to find its direction. Marc, as Board Chair along with an excellent Board, led the first strategic planning process following extensive community outreach. That strategy is focused on providing North County with an accessible critically needed healthcare option.
The strategic plan also created a process that begins to address critical housing needs for health care and other essential workers, purchased property on Hwy 101, and expanding the facility, making it easily accessible by the community
