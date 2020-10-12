Garibaldi residents should thank Tim Hall with their vote.
In 2018, he exposed a scheme where the former city manager, working with a developer, lied and told residents the State of Oregon “required” a city zoning code change. That drastic change would have allowed unrestricted, no city approval required development of apartments almost anywhere in our city.
Tim said “Wait. Show us the State’s official document.” There was none. Residents demanded that City Manager’s resignation and he gave it. Many residents began to take a closer look at how their City was being run.
Tim was encouraged to run for city council and now mayor because many people recognized the value of his years of knowledge of how exactly government works. After years of residents being told it would never happen, Tim quickly got the speed limit reduced with the aid of our State Senator Betsy Johnson and an ODOT regional director. A request form sent by City Administration did not do it.
Tim has built relationships with mayors and city councilors up and down the coast. Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer offered Tim their help to get Garibaldi the national “Coast Guard City” designation. As a member of the League of Oregon Cities, other city officials from around the state have contacted Tim for his advice. He still served as an advisory board chair for now the third OSU president.
As an advocate for Garibaldi, Tim constantly looks for opportunities to improve our tourism efforts and support for local businesses. He has used his career connections with the media to bring positive attention to Garibaldi. One example, a video news story by the Oregonian featuring the Historic Coast Guard Boat House. More than 90,000 potential visitors viewed the video that also promoted Garibaldi.
Tim has met with Port and Scenic Railroad staff and volunteers, who he says have wonderful future plans that he believes could be realized sooner with the cooperation of the city. Tim knows where there is funding and will help work to get it.
Sadly, Tim has been the victim of false accusations and ugly rumors in retaliation for his exposing secret deals, city mismanagement and the Paul Daniels’ Recall, which Tim had no involvement with.
Tim says it was expected because there are still a few who hope to continue to get special favors from city Hall, including the zoning code changes for more apartments.
Tim truly wants to restore Garibaldi’s residents trust and confidence in city government. He needs your vote to do it. Garibaldi Fire Chief Jay Marugg and the volunteer fire department have endorsed Tim as mayor.
REMINDER: It was Whitely Forsman who recently put his own interests above those of our children and the Garibaldi School when he demanded unnecessary costly changes to the new playground shelter and delayed its construction. And Judy Riggs recently got funding for road improvements on her street while city streets with more repair needs go ignored. This has to stop.
Carol Kopacek
Garibaldi
