Letters to editor

Join Me and Vote for Thomas J. Fiorelli for Position # 4, Tillamook Transportation Board

Most of you already know Thomas J. Fiorelli from his work with workforce housing in Tillamook County. Now we are getting to know him for his dedication to public transportation. Thomas Fiorelli is running for Board of Directors for Tillamook WAVE transportation. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted: