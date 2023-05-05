Join Me and Vote for Thomas J. Fiorelli for Position # 4, Tillamook Transportation Board
Most of you already know Thomas J. Fiorelli from his work with workforce housing in Tillamook County. Now we are getting to know him for his dedication to public transportation. Thomas Fiorelli is running for Board of Directors for Tillamook WAVE transportation.
I am Mary McGinnis. I live in Rockaway Beach, and I taught school in Tillamook School District. One day out of curiosity I rode the Tillamook County WAVE bus from Rockaway to school. I quickly became a fan of sinking into the comfortable seats and enjoying the view along the Bay after work. I represent a growing demographic of bus riders in Tillamook County–professionals who ride the bus to work.
Thomas Fiorelli shares my vision of what Tillamook public transportation could become. Businesses in our small towns need employee transportation in all areas of the county. Do you live in an area that doesn’t have access to the WAVE bus? Thomas will prioritize studying where bus service is needed and bringing it to those unincorporated areas of the county and to communities, such as Rockaway, that have potential for increased ridership. Riding the bus, I also saw a need for more technology that enhances the rider's experiences such as paying by apps and online route planning to places such as Portland, Astoria, Lincoln City, the airport, or even to a local park to ride my bike. Thomas Fiorelli will give priority to improving those connections.
How often do we have the opportunity to vote for a candidate who brings thorough preparation and experience to the office they are running for? Thomas brings a strong background in transportation. He has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Planning with a focus on Housing and Multimodal Transportation and a Master’s degree in Public Administration.
Thomas also has first-hand experience with public transportation. He is a bus rider. He knows just how important accessible and reliable transportation is to seniors, students, vulnerable communities, and the workforce alike. When he was in college in Eugene, public transit was his lifeline in the community for college, groceries, and medical visits. He did not own a car. He knows that reliable public transportation is key to a healthy person and a healthy community. Tillamook County residents need someone who understands them. Please join me in envisioning the future transportation system Tillamook County deserves.
Vote for Thomas J. Fiorelli for Tillamook County Transportation District. Thank you!
