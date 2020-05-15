I have served with David McCall on the Bay City City Council for several years. I have found him to be a man of integrity in both his private life and in his public service. He is dedicated to serving his community. David is an excellent listener and negotiator who has the ability to work out solutions that are fair and acceptable to people on both sides of an issue. No matter how heated a meeting becomes, David brings a calm voice that de-escalates the situation. David has traveled extensively and has a diverse background and education that gives him a broad perspective. He thoroughly educates himself on any issue that he is involved with. These qualities will make him an excellent County Commissioner.
McCraw deserves our vote
I have known Gordon McCraw for many years but got to know him on a personal basis while working on emergency preparedness. I am most impressed by Gordon’s demeanor, whether in uniform or not.
He is always professional, respectful, and caring toward his fellow man. During disasters he has proven that he can work under stress, remain calm, and pull everyone together to accomplish what needs to be done. Gordon has the police and management experience to see what is working in the Sheriff’s Department and what can be improved. He will be a great Sheriff. That is why he has my vote.
Helen Wright
Bay City
