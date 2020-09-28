I’d like to ask the citizens of Garibaldi to vote for Bud Shattuck for Garibaldi City Council.
Bud has long history in Garibaldi and has embraced everything our quaint little city has to offer. He has experience having served on the Council several years ago yet his recent disenchantment with the direction the City has been going has spurred him back to action. I appreciate his concern for the people in this city and am inspired by his motivation to jump back in and make some necessary changes. His eye to detail and common sense approach to budget and appropriations is his strong suit and one I think we need to help get things back on track!
Please vote for Bud Shattuck for City Council!
Laurie Wandell
Garibaldi
