As a newcomer to Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity who had never before worked with volunteers on a construction site, you might imagine the struggle of acquiring a core foundation of experienced construction volunteers in a small, coastal, tourist town where we all have to work to eat. Finding people with construction skills who are in a position to donate their time and energy on a moment’s notice seems more difficult than a rural fire chief trying to find, train and retain volunteer firefighters. There’s isn’t much glory in volunteer building construction except for the personal satisfaction of seeing the results of fashioning a home or structure with your hands, the pride of your trade, craftsmanship or perhaps the knowledge of providing a safe and secure home for your neighbors and families who might not otherwise have any hope for a measurable quality of life.
This is my petition for locals to lend a hand. You know who you are. If you are inclined to step up, to put yourself into a position of responsibility and to use your clerical or trade skills for the greater good and humanity of our community, please do not hesitate to personally call me, visit in person or visit our website to fill out an application to volunteer. My office phone number is: (503) 842-7472, my email address is: jgingerich@tillamookhabitat,org and our website is: https://www.tillamookhabitat.org
My name is Joshua Gingerich. I am a small contract carpenter with over two decades of building construction experience in Tillamook County who was moved to being a full-time Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager in September 2019. I look forward to working with you this year.
Joshua Gingerich| Construction Manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.