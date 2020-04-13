This weekend I was at home like most of my Pacific City Resident neighbors. Saturday I look up on the hillside at summer homes, that I have looked at for the last 10 years and counted 12 houses all lit up, then Sunday night 2.The same story at the Summer homes along the river with 3-4 cars in front.
My point being, people and friends from Portland and elsewhere visiting the their summer homes could they be COVID-19 possitive? There must be someway to stop this. County Commissioners were quick to close our beaches and run off all the tourist close bars,motels,conds,short term lodging etc...This was a rainy wet weekend, what happens when the sun comes out?
One last thing my wife and I have invested our retlrement money into one of those businesses that the county closed down. My wife just had a heart attack over the stress of no income and worrying. She was sent to Tillamook Hospital ,I wasn’t allow in. Then sent her to a Portland Hospital and I also wasn’t allowed in. Why are they allowed to come here but not the otherway around? Does someone have a answer to this problem.?Or will we just keep passing on Covid/19. Bob Matson, PC Resident 50 years.
Bob Matson
Pacific City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.