In the April 4th edition of Tillamook Headlight Herald there was an article about the Veterans Memorial. I inadvertently failed to include the Korean War Veterans, while all others were listed. To those Korean War Veterans, I apologize for my failing to proof the article. Korean War Veterans deserve the same recognition as all other branches. To each and every Korean War Veteran: Thank you for your service. I invite each and every Korean War Veteran, when I get the project completed, to visit the memorial. People wanting to make donations towards the Tillamook Veterans Memorial Project may do so at the Headlight Herald office.
Doug Henson – Tillamook County Veterans Advocate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.