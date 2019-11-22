Where were you on Nov. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. ?
There were two Korean War Veterans talking alone at the American Legion Historical Cemetery in Nehalem. There were fewer than six faded flags waving on a few scattered graves of soldiers of the past.
A sad day of rememberance.
Cal Getty
Nehalem
