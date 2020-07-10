Reference July 1, 2020, Get the facts, but get all of them by Tim Hall, City Councilor, City of Garibaldi. Garibaldi City Council did approve Resolution 2015-06 in June 2015. Was the City manager so inept as to neglect the fact that he helped the city council develop the resolution that when it came time to apply it he ignored it? Resolution 2015-06 established a set rate of 2 percent Over Prime on the city’s SDC installment payment application and agreement terms. Apparently the former city manager applied his own rules and applied only a 2 percent interest rate SDC charge on more than two other projects as well. Why wasn’t this reviewed by the city council? The city has lost revenue because of this and must account for it. The city may have legal implications in this matter. We in the city do not want special favors for developers that should be paying a fair share. The City of Garibaldi is NOT a bank especially at the rates that have been applied to SDC applications in the past.
Garibaldi currently has the highest tax rate in cost per thousand of all cities in Tillamook County at 4.1968 with a population of 879 as compared to a Rockaway Beach tax rate per thousand of 0.9880 and a population of 1,312. Why is the city having a hard time paying its bills? The city council needs to explain itself. The citizens of Garibaldi need to be aware of what it is costing them. We currently have three Utility ll workers when have never had three before plus we have a city engineer as well. The current city manager is reviewing a possible rate increase to the water and sewer rates so let your voice be heard. Let’s get our house in order. Special thanks to councilor Tim Hall for keeping us advised of what is going on in the city.
Rolland Sheldon
Garibaldi
