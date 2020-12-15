Miami Foley Road claims another vehicle to the scrap yard. Mp 4 the Peterson Creek Bridge Project. Tillamook County Roads Dept and Tillamook Estuaries Partnership were in charge of the project along with Farline Bridge.
It took me over a month and half to find out who was even working on the project. After numerous phone calls and emails finally they all came to agreement.
I travel the Miami ( as locals call it) quite often and traveled numerous times through the construction zone last summer without any problems.
The day that destroyed my little PT Cruiser it was a different scene. There was a flagger directing one lane traffic. Everyone was moving along at a "Slow" but steady pace because that's what her sign said to do. All of a. Sudden I hit a ledge in the road which stopped my car and hard. They were getting ready to I believe raise the bridge and pave so the new road would then meet the old. There was no warning or sign that said extra caution or Bump. What I didn't realize is that it broke two motor mounts that hold my Engine in place. Not realizing it I drove to Bay City. Where my car has day ever since.
The Project manager said that he didn't see it do he doesn't know what happened and that it was Farline Bridge who would be the responsible party! Contacted Farline and they told me that since no one else complained or got in an accident that he wasn't going to help me. He told me to have my Insurance call his. So I finally call my insurance Co. They came and looked at my vehicle and said it's a total loss. It's a total loss to me. The buy out price is a couple thousand less than what I owe.
The bottom line is if there would have been a Caution/ Slash Warning sign I still would have my vehicle!
I'm disabled and on a fixed income and that vehicle got me to all my appointments and there is no way that I can afford another.
I really think that these three companies are responsible. TEP said in an article about the project they raised the Road above the 100 year floodplain so that Tillamook County Residents would have a safer road to travel on . Well I guess I will miss that part. Too late.
I am a Tillamook County Resident and have been since 1995. I do believe I should be included in that Statement!
Stranded Again.
-Bonnie Vachter, Bay City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.