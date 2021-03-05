Why isn't there a single source of information in tillamook County to covey info about our covid vac program? A daily situation report provided by the tch dept. could alleviate a lot of confusion and anxieaty. Such reports could answer questions and provide basic info such as 1. How many vacs given out by category? 2. What does "randomized selection" mean? 3. Are other sources for vac other than the county available? 4. Will all people in a given group get the vac before the next group? The official reports could be posted on email and facebook.
-Terry Kandle, Garibaldi
