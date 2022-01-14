Vaccine clinics on the school grounds of Nestucca school district are enticing anyone they can to take a vaccine without parental consent. No matter how you feel about the vaccines, it is not the school board’s decision but the parents of the children who have the authority to make that call. This is child endangerment, enticing children (14+) to take a controversial vaccine which has been linked to inflammation of the heart, blood clots and swollen lymph nodes. The push to vaccinate anyone who is not at risk is hysterical overreach. Especially when there is more than a 99% percent chance of defeating the covid 19 virus by allowing your body to create its own antibodies. We know this is much more effective than any vaccine in preventing the spread. I believe the Biden administration is now pushing for a 4th round of booster shots. Many of us have natural immunity which means we can now see how the virus is fading into the background and will simply become another flu.
Radical elements of our society are trying to divide us and use scare tactics to influence the uneducated. Going after our children is off limits !. Our Constitution, based on the Declaration of Independence guarantees its citizens the right to determine what is best for them and their children . As a free Nation, we certainly have the right to decide what we put in our bodies and this includes our children. The Nestucca Valley superintendent needs to step down or be recalled ! Looks like we need camera’s in the classroom to ensure that our children are not being coerced and that our authority under natural law is not being undermined.
Tracy Green
Tillamook
