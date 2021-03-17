We have now successfully completed the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) work as planned on our Jupiter subsea cable landing in Tierra Del Mar, and construction is now paused for spring break. We will continue the remaining site construction work on April 6, which includes manhole and conduit construction. We will remove all remaining construction equipment by April 30.
Shortly after, we will begin our site restoration efforts to give the lot a more pleasing, natural Oregon Coast appearance. Our restoration landscaping plan includes native plants that are wind-tolerant, erosion-controlling, and that can establish quickly with low input and maintenance of existing natural vegetation. The proposed plant list was reviewed by naturalists from both Oregon State Parks and the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex, and the restoration by a local landscaping firm will be done in accordance with their recommendations.
To clarify some confusion that may exist, there has been no modification to our Tillamook County-issued construction permit time frames of January 4 to March 15 and April 6 to April 30. Other than site restoration, there will be no construction work occurring after April 30.
We will connect the subsea cable that is currently offshore, through our newly installed conduit to our lot, later this year and have revised our Oregon Parks and Recreation Department permit to support this work.
We want to be good community partners. As part of this effort, we are working with the Tierra Del Mar Community Association on connectivity and emergency preparedness issues and have donated two backup generators for the community hall and funds for more tsunami signage. As reported by the Headlight-Herald on September 16, 2020, Facebook also donated $50,000 to the Tillamook County schools broadband connectivity grant, which the county received through Oregonâ€™s Rural Broadband Capacity Program.
The Oregon coastline is a treasure, and we are committed to working with the community as a good environmental steward. To those ends, we are also supporting Tillamook Estuaries Partnership and The Nature Conservancy (Oregon chapter). Facebook is also supporting the SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanupâ€“â€“Oregonâ€™s largest volunteer Earth Day eventâ€“â€“on April 17, 2021, and the Fall Beach & Riverside Cleanup on September 25, 2021. We invite you to participate and learn more at solveoregon.org/spring-cleanup.
Again, our deep appreciation to Tillamook County, residents of Tierra Del Mar, and the state of Oregon.
Sincerely,
Kevin Salvadori, Vice President - Network, Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.