I have mixed feelings towards day use fees in the county with respect to cost to county residents verses non-county residents. My issue is the word discrimination and how out of county residents would be unfairly charged. Where I feel local county property tax payers are paying more than their fair share of the costs. The Parks Department is well run and is self funded by fees. However you can see Sheriff’s (trucks and boats) at these day use areas. Most notable is the Sollie Smith boat ramp at peak fishing seasons. The trucks can be there most of the day on weekends. I would guess the ramp would not beak even if the Sheriff’s Support was included in the cost of this ramp.
I pay property taxes and purchase a yearly day use pass. What is fair for non-county residents is certainly not fair for local county residents. In my opinion this is charging double. I would like to see support from local county residents and get it resolved.
The state charges more to non residents for fishing and hunting licenses. The county community college charges more for tuition if you do not live in Oregon. This seems to be some discrimination involved here? But it’s a reality that makes sense.
I checked one more county department which surprised me. This was the county library. County Residents get a library card at no cost. However residents pay about $3.2 million in taxes to support the library. A non-county resident can get a card for a year at $50. I remember interviews with the librarian on KTIL radio where this was not possible. Now it is. If locals paid $50 instead of property taxes that would be a payment of $1.3 million (26k residents x $50). In actuality each resident pays $123 ($3.2m / 26k residents). Reverse discrimination?
I am not sure if anything will change but it seems unfair to local county residents.
-Jake Rzuczek,Tillamook
