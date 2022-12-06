Dear Editor, (from a longtime Tillamook cheesehead)
Re: Niall Stange, “The Memo: Democrats pine for Trump as GOP nominee,” 11-26-22, The Hill.
A recent election analysis published by The Hill is typical of political commentary today. Those waters don’t run very deep. And one thing for sure, they all have swallowed Trump’s bait and focus on a single personality instead of all those other people and things that are sacred to America.
One expert opines, “People are sick of the inflammatory stuff . . . tired of the divisiveness . . . tired of the lies.” An election strategist adds, “He seems a little bit of a spent force.”
A prominent business newspaper thinks, “The deadly violence will forever stain his legacy.” His legacy? How about the country’s legacy? What about the legacy of Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and Zers?
In all this the reference point is to the man, not the law, the history, the government, the free enterprise system, the land, the heritage of our various peoples, the alliances, the churches, the social studies teachers, the law schools and university political science departments, the great Presidents of the past.
Do these very real and very important influencers in our society serve as any kind of reference point for the 2024 election too?
What about our graveyards full of ancestral patriots who believed in the rule of law and spent their lives paying respect to it? Wait, did you just feel the ground move?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross UT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.