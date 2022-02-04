I worked in the Dental field for 5 years during the so called AIDS epidemic. I was a trained expanded functions Dental Assistant with a Grandmother’s certificate, and Dental x-ray technician. During that time all the so called ‘experts’ had no clue how it spread. They were saying don’t touch door knobs or money, don’t let anyone spit on you, ect., but during this time NO ONE SUGGESTED EVERYONE WEARING MASKS, or forced mandatory vaccines. It has been 2 years since the so called ‘epidemic’ hit our world, and we have had only ONE EXPERT tell us what to do. He is unelected by our so called Representative government.
His name is Anthony Fauci. At least your still allowed to do research on this man on the internet which has been completely taken over by wicked men so you all cannot search some truth.
They only want one narrative and if you don’t believe it then you are called a terrorist. A terrorist! Forget Republican/Democrat what about our God given minds that were created to think? Another thing is the man in control of the World Health Organization is Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who is from Ethiopia and he is not a doctor either! In his own country of Ethiopia he is accused of human rights abuses. He was Ethiopias minister of Foreign affairs between 2012-2016. He was recommended by Bill Gates for the WHO and is good friends with him. Bill Gates is not a doctor either, and who should not be trusted. Anthony Fauci is said physician, scientist and immunologist and serving as director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief Medical Advisor to the President, and has been director of NIAID since 1984. That is 38 years! Fauci is 82 years old and he has from the beginning been involved with the AIDS research and funding. After all these years the so called expert HAS NOT COME UP WITH A CURE FOR AIDS, and the drugs they pushed early on killed people, but no worries the ‘benefits outweigh the risks’ said Fauci. If you go to our own government website HIV.gov they will tell you that we spend 28 BILLION dollars a year on AIDS research and there is still no cure AND FAUCi IS STILL INVOLVED! All of us have gone to doctors, all of us have had our cars worked on, all of us have gone to dentist’s. Have we not gone and had second opinions? YES! Not all doctors agree with each other. Some have horrible bed side manners (that is part of why I quit the Dental Field), some doctors have a god syndrome is what we used to say. Why are we commanded by our own government to obey Fauci’s word and no one else’s? Are we allowed second opinions? No, we only have word of Anthony Fauci. Again, forget about Republican and Democrat. I have a question for you? How long are you going to be afraid, how long are you going to continue to wear masks which are bad for your health? How many shots is it going to take to take for you to be free again? How long are you going to avoid normal lives of going to weddings visiting nursing homes and going about your every day life? How many tests are you going to take? The tests don’t work! I know many who tested positive and they were not sick. Our local paper gleefully puts on the front page every week the so called Covid CASES. But what is a case? Every day the narrative changes, seems to me they are lying to us. Did you know Anthony Fauci is a very rich man, worth over 10 million dollars for a matter of fact. How did he get rich? You will have to figure that out for yourself, and I would check out how much he is making on all the vaccines they push on us including AIDS which is still not cured. Wake up!
These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren. Proverbs 6:16-19
Nannette Gobel
Tillamook
