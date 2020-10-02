Melanie and Mark Labhart would like to ask you to support Mayor Suzanne Weber for the Open Oregon House Seat and Commissioner Melissa Cribbins for the Open Oregon Senate Seat. We have both known Suzanne for the entire 30 years we had the privilege of living in Tillamook County. Melanie from a personal friendship standpoint and Mark from a personal and professional standpoint. You can’t find a better person than Suzanne. Approachable, smart, caring and committed to the issues she cares about which is all things Tillamook and Tillamook County. Mark very much enjoyed her strong leadership on important issues to Tillamook County while he was a County Commissioner. You won’t go wrong supporting Suzanne for the State House.
Mark has known Melissa for the twelve years he was a County Commissioner and the four years since working directly with her on helping to complete the Oregon Coast Trail gaps. Mark worked with her when she was in a leadership role with the State Association of Oregon Counties (AOC). Similar qualities to Suzanne. Her fellow County Commissioners around Oregon knew her well and that is why they elected her for leadership roles in AOC. Melissa will show up in Tillamook County. Melissa will listen to your concerns and do her best to solve problem and issues you may have. Mark has seen her in action. She will follow-up and do her best to represent all of the Oregon Coast and all of its issues. Please support Suzanne and Melissa with your vote.
Mark & Melanie Labhart
Sisters, formally Tillamook
