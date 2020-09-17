This is a really peculiar presidential election. President Trump was in good shape, relying on a great economy, until it wasn’t. Now he says only he can make it great again if he is re-elected. But, why is it no longer great? He doesn’t want to speak about that, which is understandable since the economy tanked because he botched handling the Covid pandemic.
But could we really expect him to make it great again? Trump was a lousy business man. He is wealthy because he inherited a fortune from his father, but his businesses went bankrupt six (6!) times. He even went bankrupt running a casino! How do you do that? Doesn’t the house always win in the long run? You must be colossally stupid, colossal dishonest or a colossally bad businessman to do that, and take your pick.
But, I digress. The point is, the most important thing Trump seems to be doing is trying to distract people from the specter of the six million Americans who have caught the Covid virus and the 180,000 plus Americans who have died from it. And his approach is to gin up riots by calling weirdos such as the patriot boys in Portland great patriots, and encouraging them to act out (remember his rally where he told participants to beat up a protestor, and he’d pay their attorney fees?).
The problem is, he is ginning up violence on his watch and then saying only he can stop it. Evidently Biden, who is denouncing violence on all sides, can’t handle the job. Does Trump really think we voters are idiots? If there is anyone out there who believes his line of bull thwacky, I have a nice bridge in Brooklyn I can sell you at a very attractive price. Are there perhaps some adult Republicans out there?
Jon Orloff
Rockaway Beach
