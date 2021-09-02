50% of Tillamook County citizens refuse to be vaccinated while their County is overrun by tourists from all over the United States, who may or may not be vaccinated.
50.5% of Tillamook is unvaccinated. 50.5% of Tillamook County voted for Donald Trump.
Donald Trump, his wife, his children have all been vaccinated, along with Republican Senators and Republican Representative, many who refuse to admit it.
I believe that if you are refusing to be vaccinated because of anything Donald Trump has said, please take note, again, that Donald Trump has been vaccinated.
I believe that your refusal to be vaccinated is just another example of how much the Republican Party is willing to be uninformed, selfish, greedy and cruel.
I have requested in the past for any and all Republicans in Tillamook County to write back to this newspaper and tell all of us how Donald Trump and the Republican Party has made your lives better. I am still waiting for a reply.
-Richard Teerman, Rockaway Beach
