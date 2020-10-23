I am 74 years old and have had the privilege to vote in 16 presidential elections. People who know me will not be surprised to learn that I voted for the Democrat in each election. Six times I was on the winning side, eight times not.
Each time I voted, I was buoyed by what now seems a childish belief. I truly believed that whoever won would respect the office of the President and would work to unite us and to uphold the rule of law.
This year is different. I’ve seen what Donald Trump is and fear we are heading for absolute catastrophe if we give this grifter another four years.
Someone today told me that the condition of the country was not his fault. Sorry, if you’ve been President for a whisker short of four years and the country is a mess, there’s no one else to blame. Today’s America is Donald Trump’s America. It is his fault.
Truman had a sign on his desk that said “The buck stops here.” Trump’s sign should say, “Let me blame somebody else.”
Jim Heffernan
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.