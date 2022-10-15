Be careful what you wish for lest it come true! This old adage seems most appropriate as we approach a crucial, local measure seeking to determine whether the Village of Oceanside with its mostly part-time population should become a full-fledged, independent city. Numerous articles and letters to the editor have recently weighed in on the issues so we thought it important to undertake a review of statements made by the incorporation proponents.
CLAIM: Oceansiders United are the “community leaders” presumably speaking for all of Oceanside…”we were required to obtain signatures by at least 20% of the voters and we exceeded that...”
THIS CLAIM IS MISLEADING: The unknown members of Oceansiders United are non-elected and self-appointed. In truth the petition to get the measure on the ballot required 75 valid signatures. They submitted 76 out of the 1,065 property owners in the area.
CLAIM: “[A]fter 6 months of intense scrutiny, the Commissioners unanimously approved our economic projections.”
THIS CLAIM IS FALSE: The Commissioners were never charged with “approving” the economic projections, they were merely charged with determining the boundary of the proposed city and deciding whether the petitioners submitted a proposal feasible enough to send to voters. The Commissioners did not “approve... economic projections.”
CLAIM: “At the County Hearings Oceanside True Friends PAC furiously tried and failed to discredit our EFS”
(Economic Feasibility Statement). “Having lost that argument…True Friends wants to change the focus…”
THIS CLAIM IS FALSE: Oceanside True Friends PAC was not even in existence at the time of the county hearings.
Likewise, the focus has always been on the numerous shortcomings of the proposal as it will increase taxes, and is plagued with insufficient budgeting, inexperienced candidates and unrealistic aspirations.
CLAIM: “Most Oceansiders are concerned about the 3 hotels…”
THIS CLAIM IS FALSE: There are no proposals currently submitted for 2 hotels let alone 3.
CLAIM: “The suggestion that the county would pay for it (aging storm drains that will need updating two or three decades from now at a cost of $200-$300 million) is beyond ridiculous.”
THIS CLAIM IS MISLEADING: No credible source has suggested that the County would fund a new storm water drainage system. What has been raised is the unnecessary expense and bureaucracy created by incorporating with an inexperienced pool of candidates who wish to focus on short-term fixes at the expense of long-term crucial repairs. A local service district (“Special Storm Water Drainage District”) can be formed with less expense and without having to incorporate.
CLAIM: “Director Laity has indicated that an incorporated city would have a better chance of [procuring a grant] for a storm water drainage system.”
THIS CLAIM IS UNSUBSTANTIATED: Whether a new city with few full-time residents would qualify for a federal grant ahead of a sizable county or qualified local services district is speculative and serves only to pander to those wishing it were true.
CLAIM: Poor roads will be repaired.
THIS CLAIM IS MISLEADING: Many of the neighborhoods outside of the Village have HOA or roads dues which go to keep their roads resurfaced and in good repair. While the Village suffers from some poor road conditions, even with the tax increase the budget only proposes filling potholes and not resurfacing which will cost substantially more. Director Laity has also previously cautioned filling potholes without first fixing the issue which has resulted in creating the pothole.
CLAIM: Volunteer work will augment the shortage of funding for human resources.
THIS CLAIM IS PARTIALLY TRUE AND PARTIALLY UNSUBSTANTIATED: It is true that funding for the city budget will need to be augmented by additional funds or free labor outside of the budget. It is speculative however to rely upon an uncertain pool of inexperienced volunteers to fill the role that qualified county employees are already paid to perform.
CLAIM: Donations will augment the funding needed to provide needed services.
THIS CLAIM IS PARTIALLY TRUE AND PARTIALLY UNSUBSTANTIATED: It is true that the city will be underfunded. It is disingenuous to suggest that the city will also receive a regular influx of donations sufficient to fund the budget short falls.
CLAIM: Short term rentals (STRs) will provide substantial transient lodging taxes (TLT) for Oceanside’s sole use.
THIS CLAIM IS PARTIALLY TRUE AND PARTIALLY MISLEADING: Short term rentals produce transient lodging taxes which are collected by the State. Unincorporated Oceanside currently can apply for specified grants to use that money, but has not undertaken to do so and those funds remain untapped as a resource. The State controls the type of use from collected TLTs, so the city will only be able to use 30% for services and the remaining 70% on promoting tourism.
CLAIM: Short Term Rentals will be more strictly regulated.
THIS CLAIM IS MISLEADING: Currently, the county has a moratorium on new STR licenses with a proposed cap of only 20% of the houses in Oceanside being able to receive one. The county disturbance ordinance is being reformed and will likely result in even stricter fines and means of enforcement, including potential revocation of an STR license. Even without the expected reformation, STR complaints are low with only a reported 5-12 per year county wide. For the incorporated city to provide even stricter regulation it will require increased law enforcement which will come at a cost not in the budget.
