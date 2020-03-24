I agree with the man who wrote in last week about the desecration of the trees along our Netarts Bay. I called the Road Department and complained a couple weeks back after the same thing happened along the Tillamook River Road. I asked that the potholes that makingvdriving unsafe be filled rather than using financial and manpower resources to tear off tree branches that are in no way blocking line of sight on our roads. We have ditches that need reopened so that water doesn’t pool in the road and degrade the asphalt. Please consider changing road department priorities to focus on our degraded roads versus wreaking havoc with our natural beauty. Thank you.
Tam Hulburt
Tillamook
