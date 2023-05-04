Letters to editor

Yesterday I found an article in the paper that showed some art that I had created. Today they are having an event at TBCC and the artists are invited. I really want to go.

This event is a 22-minute drive from my home. I don't drive. For about $15 each way I could use Dial-A-Ride. But they don't travel on the weekend. Even if this was a weekday, I would have had to make the reservation 48 hours in advance.

