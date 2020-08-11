I am concerned about how divided our country is right now, even here in Tillamook County. Many of us seem to want to hold on to our own beliefs and even listen to others’ points of view.
For the past month or so, I have stood on Hwy 101 on Saturdays at noon with a sign that says Equality and Justice for All. I am amazed and saddened to have so many people drive by and give me a thumbs down or even flip me off. I sense anger on the9r parts. I guess there really are some people who don’t think we all deserve justice or equality. Of course, while they’re driving by we can’t have a discussion, but I would really like to have a sit down discussion with all sides to share thoughts and ideas. I suspect we’re not all that far apart on issues, but anything that can be read on a sign as people drive by at 20 miles/hour doesn’t really tell the whole story.
Many of the people who stand with me on Saturdays at noon have signs indicating that Black Lives Matter. Folks yell at us, saying that All Lives Matter. In defending Black lives, I don’t think any of us are saying All Lives Don’t Matter. Some hold signs that say Defund the Police. I doubt that any of those holding such signs mean that we should abolish our Police or Sheriff Departments. That would be another broader discussion than can be had in the few seconds we see you drive by on Saturdays.
I totally get that you have different views from mine. I think that’s one of the things that makes our country great. I think diversity strengthens democracy; strengthens our community. I believe that together we stand; divided we fall. I fear that these great divisions we’re seeing will be the downfall of The United States of America that we all love. History has shown that division has been the ruin of many cultures and countries. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to protect our democracy for their future.
Andrea Goss
Netarts
