I have tried to appeal to you in every human sense possible to demonstrate, understanding, empathy, compassion to the residents of Tillamook County and others who are suffering from the events of 2020. On Thursday Dec. 15 I discovered in the archives of the Headlight Herald there was no public notice for the 2 Tillamook County Commissioner board meetings held in Sept. The board meeting on Sept.23 should have had a public notice in the classified section of HH. Whether this was oversight or intentional it was not there. Oregon law 192.620 requires an informed public in which those interested can take an active role in the decision making process. The many articles do not constitute this. According to Oregon law public meetings 192.640 written public notice is required in printed form. The Headlight Herald is the only printed (vs digital) newspaper we have in the county. Please do the right thing, reverse this order and go thru the legal and ethical steps to come to a fair order. Give the residents of Tillamook County, your conscious, Commissioner Baertelin your legacy of office a Xmas present. I await the affidavit which proves you complied with the law as I requested to county counsel in my e-mail to him today.
Even if you keep the existing fees the same I am over 65 and will pay the same annual fee. I have more than self interest in this.
-Sue Aalykke, Tillamook
