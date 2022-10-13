We would like to address negativity and untruths dividing our community during this election cycle. There have been many unfounded rumors permeating social media and various publications to distract and sway voters. We will not waste your time and energy rehashing these untruths. What we would rather do is focus on our vision of Garibaldi and goal to restore civility and unity to our city.
In solidarity,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.